Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya rock the floor during rehab

Dhawan is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the ODI India tour of Australia in January. The chances of Ishant taking part in the upcoming test series in New Zealand have narrowed after suffering a Class 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He was accepted into the test squad, which is subject to fitness, and will be subjected to a fitness test on Saturday.

Pandya should make a comeback in the Indian team after a long injury break during the New Zealand tour, but has been delayed since then. After an investigation in the UK, Pandya is at the NCA, where he started bowling again.

Speaking to IANS, an NCA source, informed about developments, said that Pandya has started working on his bowling at the academy and should be available soon.

“He’s back from the UK after a routine check-up and has started bowling since this week. He should be available soon. Can watch him on the South Africa series as you have one month left for the first ODI against the proteas in Dharamsala, “said the source.