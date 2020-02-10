Shia LaBeouf would never respect friend ‘Zack Gottsagen’, Mom says

Shelley Gottsagen, the mother of Shia LaBeouf’s “Peanut Butter Falcon” co-star Zack, sets the record immediately after some viewers put the interaction between the two on the Oscars stage.

When the “Transformers” star and Zack, who has Down syndrome, presented the prize for Best Live Action Short Sunday evening, Shia seemed to be grinning after Zack took a long break before saying, “And the Oscar goes to … “While some accused Shia of fooling Zack came to Shia’s defense, including his “Honey Boy” director, Alma Har’el and Maria Shriver.

To talk with TooFab, Zack’s mother, Shelley, repeated these statements and spoke about the “beautiful” friendship of Zack and Shia.

“I’d hate to see a misconception there. I mean, you know, Shia is just great, you know, we really love him. I think they grin because it was hard to open the envelope,” Shelley said adding that Shia would “never” laugh at Zack.

“We just love Shia and the respect that Shia and Zack have for each other is wonderful,” she continued. “Their friendship is real, very beautiful. And you know, it just upset me when I thought someone thought Shia could have had a kind of negative attitude because he was nothing, nothing, nothing but supportive.”

“They are very tight. They love each other, really encourage each other,” she added. “Shia supports Zack as an actor, his professionalism. He will really look for opportunities for Zack and has done a lot to promote the film, you know, what Shia doesn’t always do – that’s not really his thing, but he did it for Zack. “

As Har’el wrote in her tweet, Shia had only agreed to present the Oscars if Zack could be there with him. “That would make sense to me because Shia does everything he can to promote Zack,” Shelley said. “I know that is very typical of Shia.”

Zack, the first person with Down syndrome to present the Oscars, told TooFab that he was having a good time at the show. And according to Shelley, Zack met many celebrities, including Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.

For those who don’t know, Zack and Shia became close friends while filming “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” And Zack turned out to have a positive influence on Shia’s life. When the two were filming the film in Georgia in 2017, Shia was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly behavior, and obstruction.

However, during the press trip for the movie last year, Shia said that Zack saved him from what he called a “twisted” time in his life.

When asked about this, Shelley said, “Shia always treated Zack as an equal, which he is. And Zack was able to express himself to Shia and they were very close. And when Shia was struggling, Zack said” Hey man, don’t blow it for me. This is my only chance in your life. “”

“Shia promised Zack he wouldn’t drink anymore,” she added. “And he has never had it since that day, which is really remarkable.”

