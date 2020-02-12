“She’s back! Hilary Duff joins RAC & Matthew Koma for” Never Let You Go “

In 2007 Hilary Duff released the underrated club anthem “Stranger”.

Hilary Duffs first new single in four years (never forget her random cover of Fleetwood Macs “Little Lies”) is there and it’s a joy. The pop symbol connects husband / artist Matthew coma an EDM update from Third eye blinds “Never Let You Go”, which feels shiny and new, but also corresponds appropriately to the original. The news of Hilary’s return to music came to light last week when Grammy winner RAC released an excerpt from “Never Let You Go” on social media. He now reveals that the song started as a fun exercise between friends that became something more.

“It started as something we only did for fun, and I think it comes through,” tweeted RAC. Despite the reluctance of the release, this is still reason to celebrate. As any sophisticated music fan will tell you, Hilary’s inhalation is. Exhale. was one of the most slept pop offers of the 2010s. The experience left a bad taste in the mouth of the “So Yesterday” legend and she decided to focus on acting instead. If the song goes well, there is every chance that she will be tempted to go back to the studio. Hear “Never Let You Go” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Edj7mMXKk14 (/ embed)

Do you love the song Let us know below or by contacting us on Facebook and Twitter!