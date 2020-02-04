Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook Second-in-Command, announces involvement with Tom Bernthal

Sheryl Sandberg’s involvement with marketing manager Tom Bernthal comes almost five years after her widow.

AFP

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 12:45 PM IST

San Francisco: Facebook’s number two executive Sheryl Sandberg announced on Monday that she is engaged, almost five years after widow.

In a post on her page on the leading online social network, Sandberg declared himself engaged to marketing manager Tom Bernthal.

“Engaged !!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I couldn’t love you anymore,” wrote the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook.

Author of feminist bestseller Lean In, Sandberg drew attention in 2015 following the sudden death of her husband David Goldberg at the age of 47.

Goldberg was the director of online opinion polling company SurveyMonkey. He died suddenly after falling on a treadmill and beating his head in a luxury resort in Mexico.

Sandberg is celebrating its 51st birthday in August.

“You are great for each other and I am so happy for both of you,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a commentary section under Sandberg’s post.

Sandberg has long been seen as a stabilizing force on Facebook, since Zuckerberg has matured at the helm of the social network that in the early years had a mantra of “moving fast and breaking things”.

Among the tech whiz children, Sandberg offered a steady hand as chief operating officer because of her background with former US finance minister Larry Summers and the philanthropic arm of Google.

.