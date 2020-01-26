Sherwani of Sporting Manish Malhotra, the mounted police unit of Mumbai returns after 88 years on Republic Day

The 71st Republic Day was a special occasion for the Mumbai police as it marked the return of the mounted police unit after 88 years. The riding unit carrying the sherwanis designer of the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra, participated in the Republic Day celebrations which took place in the emblematic Shivaji Park in Mumbai. After the celebrations, the unit will then patrol the streets of the city.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Anil Ddeshmukh told PTI: “Mumbai police have modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was believed that a mounted unit would be useful for patrolling overcrowded areas . For the first time since independence, Mumbai will have a mounted police unit. ”

Composed of 30 horses, a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, four havaldars and 32 constables, the unit will be formed by professional trainers from Mumbai Racecource, riding clubs as well as army horse unit. It is also said that the unit will be trained in jumping, tenting and polo. “Thirteen horses have been purchased and the rest will be purchased in the next six months. Stables will be built on 2.5 acres of land in Marol (on the outskirts of Andheri),” said Deshmukh, according to PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of the Environment, Tourism and Protocol for the Mumbai Police, welcomed Twitter to Twitter: “This is our @MumbaiPolice Horse Mounted Unit! I was extremely happy to hear that this was happening when I asked about its creation a few months ago. “

