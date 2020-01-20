Sheriff's Office Warns Residents of Potential Paving Scam in Franklin County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 6:38 p.m. EST / Updated: Jan 19, 2020 / 6:38 p.m. EST

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – After receiving calls from a concerned resident regarding unfinished paving work and an inaccessible paving stone, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office turned to Facebook to alert the rest of the community of this possible scam.

Authorities say the resident allegedly hired and paid someone who offered to pave his driveway. After discovering that the driveway was only partially paved, the resident said that he tried and failed to find the pavement.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that before hiring or paying a worker for services, residents should always ask to see a business license, take a picture of it, and make sure the worker is legitimate.

If you have been approached recently by someone who offers to pave your driveway – especially if that person refuses to show you a Franklin County business license – please call the sheriff’s office at (540) 483-3000.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.