Sheriff recommends people be on high alert for misleading calls

AMHERST COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – Local residents are cautioned to heed telephone calls regarding the breach of jury duty of someone claiming to belong to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, several citizens received calls on Wednesday evening from a person at (434) 381-3089 named after Deputy Whitehead or Sgt. Brooks.

However, the ministry confirms that these calls were not from anyone associated with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the appellant would try to force people to pay fines or offer personal information after telling them that they failed the jury duty.

The ministry warns residents that this scam is more realistic than the others. Not only does the number for return calls actually work, but authorities say the number leads to a directory with several options.

“As a reminder, we will never contact you and offer to pay fines instead of being arrested on an arrest warrant,” said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

