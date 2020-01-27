Sheriff denounces TMZ for reporting Kobe Bryant's death before families are notified

CALABASAS (KRON) – Following the announcement of the death of NBA legend and icon Kobe Bryant and 8 other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday, local officials held a press conference to deal with the tragedy.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke to reporters on Sunday afternoon, saying there would be 9 people on board the crashed helicopter, contrary to media reports, that there were 5 people on board.

The sheriff also refused to identify the victims by name.

“There was much speculation about the identity of their identity; however, it would be entirely inappropriate at this time to identify anyone by name until the coroner has identified them as part of their deliberative process and until they have notified their loved ones, “said Villanueva.

“It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved ones perished and that you learned about it through TMZ,” he added. “It is completely inappropriate. So we are not going to go there. “

Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Tim Murakami also searched TMZ in a tweet.

“I am saddened to have gathered facts as reported by a media … Kobe was dead,” Murakami tweeted. “I understand that you are getting the scoop, but please allow us time to make personal notifications to loved ones. It is very cold to hear about the loss through the media. Broke my heart. “

TMZ was the first to report Bryant’s death, publishing their story just before 11:30 p.m. PST.

CNN reports that TMZ has been at the forefront when it comes to being the first to report celebrity deaths.

TMZ was the first to report the death of Michael Jackson in 2009; The death of Whitney Houston in 2012; and Prince’s death in 2016.

“When it comes to high-level people, they have” contact “with the kind of people who know this information,” Matthew Belloni, the editor of the Hollywood Reporter, told Sunday.

Belloni added, “If TMZ reports that a celebrity has died in Los Angeles County, that is almost always true. For whatever reason, and you can read it, their accuracy rate in Los Angeles is very, very good. “

Since its launch in 2005, TMZ is said to have developed a large base of tipsters, including judicial officers and lawyers specializing in entertainment.

According to a 2016 profile in The New Yorker, TMZ sometimes compensates its tipsters, which most newsrooms don’t do.

