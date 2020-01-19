Sheldon Keefe turned to the media on Saturday night after his team’s 2-6 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and kicked the team out of the playoffs at the all-star break.

With a second blowout loss in a week:

Reality checks are coming. I thought we were an immature team in Florida. We were an immature team here today. This is how we approach these things. We don’t appear. We don’t play on any level of discipline or consistency. Something happened.

What should the group pay attention to?

We have to recognize that it is important and how we have to prioritize it. We need discipline and consistency, as I said. I thought we had a great defensive game last time and put together a good game. The players this week, I thought, responded very well to the loss of Morgan Rielly. We have made good efforts, but the discipline and consistency to always do so is what we are looking for and what is reflected in the immaturity of our group. This is put to the test by the loss of Muzzin and Rielly – two important voices in our team. It is a reflection of where we are and how we need to improve in this area so that we can do it all the time.

Whether he spoke to Frederik Andersen about pulling him out of the game at 3-0:

I didn’t talk to him about that. I just told him that I’m going to work to make the group in front of him better and we need more of him.

On whether he wanted to pull the goalkeeper at all:

I have probably considered it. I haven’t discussed it with him.

Whether Andreas Johnsson played every second shift in the third round was a result of his conditioning:

Yes, I’m trying to get more out of him and push him beyond his limits from a conditioning perspective. That was a big part of it.

On the decision to provide eleven strikers and seven defenders:

A combination of things. We wanted to get Liljegren in – that was the greatest. We had a couple of little things in the season, but we weren’t sure what we would look like. We felt pretty comfortable when we had to go with seven [defenders] to get Liljegren to get involved. I just think that it is important for us and our organization that he take a step in his development. He’s been here a few times and he’s been around, but we need him to take a step. We have to see him on the ice in the NHL. I hadn’t used the fourth line much. I figured the break was going to happen, I probably wouldn’t use it much today, so it was a chance to get him to do it.

On, if this loss makes the upcoming break less enjoyable:

No, I will be able to enjoy it. I will spend it with my wife and children tomorrow. It won’t be that bitter. What it is – it is a sign that there is still a lot to do. The plan was, of course, a mix of work and pleasure, and it will definitely be for us, our staff and our players. You have a break here and the opportunity to recharge, escape and all that. I am sure that its end will also be considered because you are not happy with what happened here.

How to put the team back in focus:

We just have to keep reminding them. What is good about events like this and events like Florida is obvious. It is right there. It is up to us as a group to think about what we are about. It’s up to me to get it out, but I also think there is some reflection there about what we want to be about.

On whether he addressed the players after the game:

No I did not.

On Frederik Andersen’s rough route:

I don’t think he’s happy with how things have been going here lately. I think he realizes that he can be better and that he is part of our group and that our team can be better in this section. I think we had a few nights where we did a lot and got better results. On evenings when we don’t score well or don’t have our game early, a goalkeeper of his caliber has the ability to keep us in this game and allow us to find our legs and our game. We have to be better as a team, make fewer mistakes, help our goalkeeper and our defense.

Sit on Timashov and give Brooks another chance:

Yes, I only put him down for a game. Similar to Liljegren, I wanted to bring Brooks into a game here. We expect some bodies to return from the break, and our chance of seeing Brooks and gaining additional experience is short. So we wanted to include him here again.