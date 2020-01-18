Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media on Friday after the training session about the challenge against the Chicago Blackhawks, the all-star break, how he wants the team to take the lead, and the development of Kasperi Kapanen.

What was the pre-scout for a coach who hasn’t seen this Blackhawks team yet as you continue your way through the NHL?

Keefe: Every day is interesting. However, there are many similarities in every team you play, in terms of concepts and things that teams try to do. The players vary from team to team, of course, but each team has mostly elite players to watch out for. The habits and details you need to defend yourself against these guys are the same. The message is pretty similar, I think. We just have to work on the details. Our support staff do it great.

How important is the game when you have free time and then go on a trip to start again?

Keefe: Every time you take a break, you want to finish with a high grade. It makes everyone feel better about leaving the ice rink. We just want to end our week positively. So far, we have been able to achieve three out of four points here. We have a hard week at home the week before and want to be on the right side. This is a good chance for us.

You mentioned the longer breaks in Marlies’ schedule. What was the mental benefit you found and do you expect it to be the same for this group that has free next week?

Keefe: The mental advantage is really the biggest. The physical advantage is that you get the rest and all of these things, but it takes your toll on your execution and your details. The mental part of it is the most important thing – to have this break and come back refreshed, not unlike anyone else who has some time from everyday stress. We believe that it will serve our team well.

What is the message to the team about Patrick Kane’s defense?

Keefe: As I said, it seems like every team you play – Gaudreau yesterday – you play against top-class and dangerous players. We need to get the puck out of their hands first so that when we have the puck they have to defend as much as possible. This really helps us, and then just knowing the details of where they are on the ice and quickly returning to the defensive structure so that they can get through us and not have to open the zone and the ice. The more space they have, the more difficult it will be to stop them, and that will be tested tomorrow.

Jason Spezza said that he likes to take the optional skates with him and that he has to be convinced that he is not on the ice that often. What was the opposite of him in this regard?

Keefe: We just tried to manage it. I am not necessarily the one who has these conversations with him. Our medical and sports science staff are the ones who cover such things with what the players need. Spez has been around for a long time and knows what he needs. He loves to be on the ice. He loves touching the puck and working on different things.

It’s a balance to manage it in that sense, but it’s also a balance for us, for guys who are hungry and want to be out there. It is really good for our young people to see that he is not just playing around out there – he is out there with very targeted exercises and is working to get better. At his age and what he has achieved in the league, he sets a really good example for our team.

How valuable was Rich Rotenberg to you as a resource?

Keefe: I worked with Rich all the way back to my Soo days. He has a big part in my development as a trainer. He saw things differently and really appreciated what the players need. He tried to get me out of the way and meet and help the people who are smarter than me. Formulate a plan as an employee. It was great and all the feedback from the players was very good. That’s the most important.

Kasperi Kapanen mentioned that when he first came here and played for you in A, he might have been a challenging student. Did you see maturity in it a few years later?

Keefe: I definitely have. A big part of it is, first of all, that nobody really likes to play in the American league, especially players of this caliber and talent and lineage. You want to be in the NHL quickly. If it doesn’t happen, you won’t always get the best version of this player if you come to the rink every day. It’s a big challenge and it was one for Kappy.

If you’re here in the NHL, it’s different. The boys are generally happy. They are where they belong. You live in a different situation. Kappy was good for me. His energy was good every day. He works in practice. He uses the possibilities that he has when he moves up and down in the lineup. He wants to tackle this head-on. I definitely saw maturity in that sense.

Do you have an honest relationship with him in your mutual experiences? Are you open to what you need to see and what he is doing?

Keefe: I think so. There is a story. I hope there is some trust, but you also have information. They don’t fill as many gaps in what a player has gone through and what their personality could be and what they could react to. These are the things – not only with Kappy, but with all the players that I had as a coach at Marlies – that I want to take advantage of as much as possible.

The balance between attack and defense – how much of this team needs to learn is trust in what you do, even when you are ahead, instead of the natural hockey instinct that is somehow not what you are playing all the time ?

Keefe: That’s a big part of it. You just used the term “all the time” and I think we’ve already talked about it. Handling the puck wisely, intelligently and in a targeted manner is an ongoing matter for us and not a “temporary” deal. With our defensive attention to detail, it’s the same. We cannot do it only for a certain time or shift. We have to do it all the time.

You work towards this as a team. It won’t always be perfect. There will always be mistakes, but you want to be consistent and disciplined in everything you do. We try to work on that every day.

If you have a head start in ice hockey, many teams will be conservative. That doesn’t seem to be what you’re interested in or what you’re targeting.

Keefe: We don’t want to be conservative when it comes to giving up the puck and forcing ourselves into defensive positions. It’s a big deal for us. We want to be a team that keeps the puck. But we want to be a little more conservative when it comes to finding our spots, when we give up the puck, for example, when we shoot it and when we try to force a pass that we might not need. In our game with the puck, we want to be more careful about keeping it without having to force it to score the next goal. This is a challenge for us because if we have a lot of puck we seem to open the ice and then you have a great view.

If you take a great offensive look at the net, you are usually really vulnerable when you walk the path. That is a challenge. This is a big part of what 3-on-3 OT is. If you look good, you are vulnerable if you go the other way. It also happens at 5v5. You look offensively good and we have elite players who want to take advantage of that and then you are vulnerable. There’s a real balance there that we haven’t found yet, but we’re working on it. In this regard, there were some really good moves yesterday.