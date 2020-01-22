Employees of the Dubai government will receive an average salary increase of 10%, as well as other benefits. This was announced on Monday by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and sovereign of Dubai, the regime will come into force on January 1, 2020. Under the new regime, certain officials will receive a salary increase of up to 16 percent. Announcing this decision, Sheikh Hamdan said: “This new salary system is in line with the vision of (Shaikh Mohammad) and the” January 4 document “aimed at further strengthening government excellence by investing in human capital and the retention of talents. Developing government human resources and employee happiness and stability is a top priority. “

Sheikh Hamdan approves new salary package for Dubai government employees

He added that Dubai’s ability to offer “pioneering initiatives in many areas” was the result of the “trust and confidence” placed in human capital. He said the government is focused on developing people by being fair and providing equal opportunities and capacity building through vocational and technical education.

The new regime also provides flexible work hours, telework and part-time employment opportunities to help people maintain a healthy work-life balance. It has set a minimum wage for new UAE graduates and also provides compensation for airline tickets, risks, health insurance and severance pay.

A career placement committee will be formed to approve the career placement lists based on the salaries and grades defined under this program. The Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdulla Al Falasi, who will chair this committee, said: “Management has asked us to prepare for the next 50 years and we are committed to carrying out our responsibilities. The Dubai Government Human Resources Department will train a technical team to work and coordinate with all government entities to ensure the safe and proper implementation of the plans. We will also list all the technical and legal remarks relating to grades, salaries, increases, allowances and benefits and will ensure full compliance with Law No. (8) of 2018 concerning the management of human resources of the government of Dubai and Decree No. (2) from 2019. “

