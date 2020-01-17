Shehu Sani claims N100m in lawsuit against EFCC

Former senator representing the central senatorial district of Kaduna and civil rights activist, Shehu Sani, sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for illegally detaining him for almost three weeks.

In a procedural document before Judge A. B. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Gudu, Abuja, who was seen by DAILY POST on Friday, said that the hearing would start on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The counsel of the former detained legislator, Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, asked the anti-transplant agency and the owner of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, ​​to pay the sum of 100 million naira in damages and interest for having illegally detained his client.

Prosecutor filed the “motion for the enforcement of basic human rights in the case between Senator Shehu Sani and EFCC and ASD Motors”.

The request for the release of Senator Shehu Sani was also filed, which was also scheduled to be heard on Monday.

DAILY POST Reports That Senator Shehu Sani Was Arrested By The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission For An Alleged Bribe Of $ 25,000 That ASD Motors Owner Alhaji Sani Dauda Allegedly Alleged .

Shehu Sani has since denied the allegations, describing them as “a hoax and an attempt to dent his name to prevent him from criticizing the government of the day.”