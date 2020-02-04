Bigg Boss 13 is being witnessed a lot. Whether it is the rivalry between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, which is even viral among fans on Twitter, with Himanshi Khurana-Rashami Desai and his love life outside the house. However, Shehnaaz Gill’s obsession with Sid reached new heights and has been one of the most commented highlights this season.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s relationship had never been seen before. The Punjabi singer even made statements as if she no longer wanted to win the show but her heart, and that she will destroy all those who stand between them. Even Salman Khan during an episode of Big Va Boss Weekend Ka Vaar asked actor Dil Se Dil Tak to be careful with his madness.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill WALK of the press conference by Sidharth Shukla!

Now, a journalist asked Sidharth Shukla at the press conference: “During a weekend episode of Ka Vaar, Salman Khan said he is alert and aware that he can fall in love with you. Is that the reason why you have kept a distance from Shehnaaz Gill? “To this, the actor replied:” I don’t think there is much noticeable distance between the two of us. “

In addition, you could hear Gill say: “To whoever sticks to me, I get too attached. I sometimes look like a fool. “When the promotional video reporter asks if it’s only part of the game or its strategy, Shehnaaz gets up and leaves the conference.

Meanwhile, even Rashami Desai was asked about the state of his relationship and what he had planned with Arhaan Khan and his relationship. The actress set the records correctly when she revealed that she no longer feels there is a future for them.

