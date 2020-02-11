Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar appear on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 to promote their new movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The presence of the star cast of the next romantic comedies lightened the situations inside the Bigg Boss house, which increases the tension between the housemates with less than five by the end.

At this time, the last seven contestants are doing everything possible to remain calm, even when host Salman Khan starts the last Somwar Ka Vaar of the season with a bang. A task called “Paap Ki Potli” has the contestants highlighting the “paaps” (sins) they have committed during the season.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill accuses Sidharth Shukla of breaking his heart, Rashami Desai becomes “Paapi of the season”

Sidharth fills Rashami’s “potli” by pointing his finger at his character, while Shehnaz annoys Sidharth for not paying due attention and breaking his heart every time. Finally, Rashami receives the title of “Paapi of the season”.

The fun comes alive when Ayushmann makes an entry with the co-stars of his new movie. After some jokes and light talks, Salman starts playing with his guests on the set. The superstar turns a “golgappawaala” while Ayushmann and Jitendra get on the tricycles and become their delivery men. They have to make rounds and deliver the sumptuous golgappas made by Salman to Neena Gupta, who waits on the other side of the stage.

In the episode, Salman will also make a surprise announcement. Look at this space.

