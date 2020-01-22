Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Why did VAR not order to take Gabriel Jesus again?

Manchester City’s penalty against Sheffield United was not retaken, since the VAR is not used to judge an archer who leaves his goal line in shots in the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus saw his penalty in the first half saved by Dean Henderson, who had deviated at least one meter from his goal line when the ball was kicked.

But Jesus was not given the opportunity to re-kick, as Premier League officials decided not to use the video review system in such incidents.

Instead, the top category relies on officers in the field to judge whether an ‘archer has left the line, effectively retaining the version of last season’s rule.

The rule on the invasion of goalkeepers on penalties was changed last summer by the Board of the International Football Association (Ifab).

Goalkeepers must now have at least part of one foot on the goal line at the time the kick is executed or, if they are jumping, have one foot in line with it.

The change of rules caused controversy during the Women’s World Cup in France last year, when several kicks were repeated for marginal invasion of goalkeepers.

VAR was used to judge whether the goalkeepers had deviated too much during that tournament, but the Premier League chose not to use technology to enforce this rule.

In the Champions League this season, the referees only penalize the goalkeeper invasion if it is considered “clear, obvious and brazen.”

The lack of Jesus was his third part of the season from the place of the club and the country, and his fourth lack of eight penalties during his career in the city.

