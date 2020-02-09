Sheffield United vs Bournemouth result: Late John Lundstram strike flashes win to close on top four

The late goal of John Lundstram kept Sheffield United on the hunt for European football, as it sealed a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

The substitute struck with six minutes to bring the Blades to fifth in the table and within two points of Chelsea, who occupy the last place in the Champions League.

It seemed that the game was for a draw after Billy Sharp had canceled Callum Wilson’s opening goal for the visitors in the first half.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Chris Wilder stays on track to guide the Blades to their best finish ever in the top flight – sixth in 1975 – while Bournemouth is only two points above the relegation zone.

United was the first to threaten, but it was Bournemouth who made the better start. Captain Simon Francis, the only survivor of when these teams last met on Bramall Lane in 2012, made a brilliant block to deny John Fleck after two minutes.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/51 50 largest potential summer transfers

We look at some of the largest possible transfers that can happen when the transfer window is reopened this summer.

2/51 Edinson Cavani (PSG)

Came close to leaving for Atletico Madrid in January and was also linked to numerous Premier League clubs. Without contract in the summer.

AP

3/51 Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Another attacker who was associated with a move to the Premier League and available for free transfer in the summer.

EPA

4/51 Willian (Chelsea)

Had previously claimed that he was happy to stay with Stamford Bridge, but his relationship with the club deteriorated after a move to Barcelona broke down. Get another deal.

Getty Images

5/51 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Persistently linked to a move from Napoli to the Premier League. However, Real Madrid also has an interest in the 28-year-old.

REUTERS

6/51 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Turned out to be destined to leave Dortmund for Christmas. Has since re-established his relationship with the club, but is likely to move sooner rather than later. Has no shortage of suitors.

EPA

7/51 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Real is desperate to unload him. A move to the Middle East or the MLS is more likely at this stage than a return to England.

AFP / Getty images

8/51 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Without contract in the summer. A long-term goal for Arsenal.

Action images via Reuters

9/51 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

PSG’s price asset, but had a very public fight with Thomas Tuchel last week. He recently spoke of his admiration for Liverpool, although it is unlikely that the Reds will chase him.

AP

10/51 Neymar (PSG)

Can Lionel Messi, with Eric Abidal’s dispute, return to Barcelona as a sacrifice to the brightest star of the Spanish club?

EPA

11/51 Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

A target of Liverpool. Leverkusen can be tempted to cash in.

EPA

12/51 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

United hope that he will enter into a partnership in midfield with Bruno Fernandes, but the Frenchman has long been restless and could insist on moving.

FATHER

13/51 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Joined all kinds of clubs in January, including Bayern Munich. Again: expect that there is no lack of interest in his services and that the winger insists on a transfer.

Action images via Reuters

14/51 Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig)

The 21-year-old defender is the primary transfer goal of Arsenal. Whether they can afford it is something completely different. Leipzig will not discharge him cheaply.

AP

15/51 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

Another Leipzig talent that is linked to Arsenal. If he continues to score goals in the Bundesliga, however, there is probably fierce competition for his signature.

AP

16/51 Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Has endured a miserable season in Manchester and has been repeatedly associated with a move to Bayern Munich.

Bongarts / Getty images

17/51 John Stones (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola has indicated that City must rebuild this summer – can they be tempted to cash in on Stones? The English international has fallen in the pecking order of City and there are serious doubts about whether he will ever regain his first team place.

Getty Images

18/51 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

If Aston Villa goes down, he will almost certainly move. If they stay up, it will be very difficult to praise.

Action images via Reuters

19/51 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

The £ 71.6 million signing has had a difficult season and there are whispers that Chelsea wants to replace him in the summer. If that is the case, they must reimburse a significant portion of the transfer costs that Athletic Bilbao has paid.

FATHER

20/51 Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

The United veteran reportedly wants football from the first team: Villarreal and Real Sociedad are enthusiastic.

Manchester United via Getty Imag

21/51 Joshua King (Bournemouth)

Almost came to Manchester United on the deadline day. Allegedly he is now restless and can leave Bournemouth when the window opens again.

FATHER

22/51 Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

The Leicester misfit had an unexpected productive season on loan in Monaco and emerged as a target for countless winter clubs.

AFP via Getty Images

23/51 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Could the unthinkable really happen? Barcelona was beaten when Lionel Messi publicly criticized sports director – and former teammate – Eric Abidal. There is a clause in the Messi contract that allows him to leave for free in the summer and the Spanish giants never feared losing him again.

REUTERS

24/51 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

A target for Barcelona – and that was before the rumors could leave. Will Aubameyang really be happy to play another season for Arsenal without Champions League football?

Getty Images

25/51 Bertrand Traore (Lyon)

The former Chelsea attacker was linked to Leicester City and Bournemouth in the winter window. He doesn’t get cheap, but expects more clubs to join the 24-year-old hunt in the summer.

AFP via Getty Images

26/51 Jorginho (Chelsea)

So important for Frank Lampard in Chelsea, but there are rumors that he wants to return to Italy, to join forces for the third time with Maurizio Sarri, this time with Juventus.

AP

27/51 Cengiz Under (Roma)

The 22-year-old, who has endured an injured Roma campaign, is said to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

EPA

28/51 Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City)

Unbelievable that the midfielder is only 16. Manchester United was the first to show an interest in the teenager. Manchester City has followed them. Birmingham hopes that a bidding war will break out.

Getty Images

29/51 Adrian (Liverpool)

Impressed when he was summoned, but could, just like Sergio Romero, be tempted to return to Spain to follow the first team.

EPA

30/51 Boubakary Soumare (Lille)

A target for everyone. Just don’t expect him to move to Newcastle United.

AFP via Getty Images

31/51 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Ozil has shown little desire to leave Arsenal in the past, but with whispers of lucrative offers from various quarters from Qatar, could he finally be tempted to leave the Emirates?

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

32/51 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Was desperate to leave Chelsea in January to increase his chances of playing at Euro 2020. Have not received his wish and will almost certainly leave this summer.

REUTERS

33/51 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

He couldn’t do it, right? Undoubtedly the most important player in Liverpool, but reportedly at the top of Juventus’ shopping list. Save it under “unlikely.”

FATHER

34/51 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Without contract in the summer. A money-bearing move to the MLS seems likely.

AP

35/51 Richarlison (Barcelona)

Was he or was he not the target of a massive bid from Barcelona late in the winter window? Nobody seems to know. It doesn’t really matter. Everton will show more interest this summer.

Getty Images

36/51 Isco (Real Madrid)

As long as a target of Tottenham Hotspur, Isco has been linked to both Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks. Just like with Gareth Bale, Real Madrid would be more than open to take him further.

EPA

37/51 Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

Did not make it at Atletico Madrid. Has been repeatedly associated with Arsenal and – rather surprisingly – Wolverhampton Wanderers.

REUTERS

38/51 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)

Reportedly, Tottenham Hotspur’s main transfer target is when the window reopens. Everton is also interested in the 24-year-old. Whether he stays in Southampton or not, has a lot to do with whether they can prevent relegation.

FATHER

39/51 Layvin Kurzawa (PSG)

Can change for free in the summer. Arsenal is enthusiastic, just like Inter Milan.

AFP via Getty Images

40/51 Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur)

One of Mauricio Pochettino’s most valued young players, but he has struggled for chances under Jose Mourinho and is expected to push after falling behind the 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga in the pecking order.

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

41/51 Emre Can (Juventus)

Currently on loan from Borussia Dortmund from Juventus. The German club has an option to buy this summer for £ 21 million.

AP

42/51 Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Recently switched to an agency used by several Premier League stars, and speculation that he will leave Bayern Munich in the summer, especially if they sign different targets.

Getty Images

43/51 Hwang Hee-chan (Salzburg)

Ready to follow Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino through the exit of Salzburg. A target for Wolves, Leicester and Lyon, among others, although this is likely to cost more than £ 30 million.

Getty Images

44/51 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Chelsea was desperate to land him in the winter. The Blues can face tough competition from Manchester United if they return for him when the window reopens.

AFP via Getty Images

45/51 Timo Werner (Leipzig)

Has been repeatedly associated with a move to Liverpool. This week he admitted that he would be open to European and world champions.

Getty

46/51 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Has not made an impression as Manchester City and it would be no surprise if he was discharged quickly.

Getty Images

47/51 Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Was almost in tears after taking off during Tottenham’s FA Cup victory over Southampton. Has watched the pace in recent weeks and his days at the top seem numbered. Is a return to the Eredivisie at stake?

REUTERS

48/51 Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Borrowed to Newcastle for the rest of the season. Certainly to leave Spurs permanently in the summer.

Getty Images

49/51 Danny Ings (Southampton)

Enjoy an incredibly productive season that has attracted the attention of many different Premier League parties, but that is hard to praise.

Getty Images

50/51 Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

Chelsea is enthusiastic about the left back of England. But can they pay him?

AP

51/51 Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund)

Without contract in the summer. He admitted earlier that he would be interested in moving to Liverpool, but his wages could be problematic.

Getty

1/51 50 largest potential summer transfers

We look at some of the largest possible transfers that can happen when the transfer window is reopened this summer.

2/51 Edinson Cavani (PSG)

Came close to leaving for Atletico Madrid in January and was also linked to numerous Premier League clubs. Without contract in the summer.

AP

3/51 Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Another attacker who was associated with a move to the Premier League and available for free transfer in the summer.

EPA

4/51 Willian (Chelsea)

Had previously claimed that he was happy to stay with Stamford Bridge, but his relationship with the club deteriorated after a move to Barcelona broke down. Get another deal.

Getty Images

5/51 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Persistently linked to a move from Napoli to the Premier League. However, Real Madrid also has an interest in the 28-year-old.

REUTERS

6/51 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Turned out to be destined to leave Dortmund for Christmas. Has since re-established his relationship with the club, but is likely to move sooner rather than later. Has no shortage of suitors.

EPA

7/51 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Real is desperate to unload him. A move to the Middle East or the MLS is more likely at this stage than a return to England.

AFP / Getty images

8/51 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Without contract in the summer. A long-term goal for Arsenal.

Action images via Reuters

9/51 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

PSG’s price asset, but had a very public fight with Thomas Tuchel last week. He recently spoke of his admiration for Liverpool, although it is unlikely that the Reds will chase him.

AP

10/51 Neymar (PSG)

Can Lionel Messi, with Eric Abidal’s dispute, return to Barcelona as a sacrifice to the brightest star of the Spanish club?

EPA

11/51 Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

A target of Liverpool. Leverkusen can be tempted to cash in.

EPA

12/51 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

United hope that he will enter into a partnership in midfield with Bruno Fernandes, but the Frenchman has long been restless and could insist on moving.

FATHER

13/51 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Joined all kinds of clubs in January, including Bayern Munich. Again: expect that there is no lack of interest in his services and that the winger insists on a transfer.

Action images via Reuters

14/51 Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig)

The 21-year-old defender is the primary transfer goal of Arsenal. Whether they can afford it is something completely different. Leipzig will not discharge him cheaply.

AP

15/51 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

Another Leipzig talent that is linked to Arsenal. If he continues to score goals in the Bundesliga, however, there is probably fierce competition for his signature.

AP

16/51 Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Has endured a miserable season in Manchester and has been repeatedly associated with a move to Bayern Munich.

Bongarts / Getty images

17/51 John Stones (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola has indicated that City must rebuild this summer – can they be tempted to cash in on Stones? The English international has fallen in the pecking order of City and there are serious doubts about whether he will ever regain his first team place.

Getty Images

18/51 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

If Aston Villa goes down, he will almost certainly move. If they stay up, it will be very difficult to praise.

Action images via Reuters

19/51 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

The £ 71.6 million signing has had a difficult season and there are whispers that Chelsea wants to replace him in the summer. If that is the case, they must reimburse a significant portion of the transfer costs that Athletic Bilbao has paid.

FATHER

20/51 Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

The United veteran reportedly wants football from the first team: Villarreal and Real Sociedad are enthusiastic.

Manchester United via Getty Imag

21/51 Joshua King (Bournemouth)

Almost came to Manchester United on the deadline day. Allegedly he is now restless and can leave Bournemouth when the window opens again.

FATHER

22/51 Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

The Leicester misfit had an unexpected productive season on loan in Monaco and emerged as a target for countless winter clubs.

AFP via Getty Images

23/51 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Could the unthinkable really happen? Barcelona was beaten when Lionel Messi publicly criticized sports director – and former teammate – Eric Abidal. There is a clause in the Messi contract that allows him to leave for free in the summer and the Spanish giants never feared losing him again.

REUTERS

24/51 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

A target for Barcelona – and that was before the rumors could leave. Will Aubameyang really be happy to play another season for Arsenal without Champions League football?

Getty Images

25/51 Bertrand Traore (Lyon)

The former Chelsea attacker was linked to Leicester City and Bournemouth in the winter window. He doesn’t get cheap, but expects more clubs to join the 24-year-old hunt in the summer.

AFP via Getty Images

26/51 Jorginho (Chelsea)

So important for Frank Lampard in Chelsea, but there are rumors that he wants to return to Italy, to join forces for the third time with Maurizio Sarri, this time with Juventus.

AP

27/51 Cengiz Under (Roma)

The 22-year-old, who has endured an injured Roma campaign, is said to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

EPA

28/51 Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City)

Unbelievable that the midfielder is only 16. Manchester United was the first to show an interest in the teenager. Manchester City has followed them. Birmingham hopes that a bidding war will break out.

Getty Images

29/51 Adrian (Liverpool)

Impressed when he was summoned, but could, just like Sergio Romero, be tempted to return to Spain to follow the first team.

EPA

30/51 Boubakary Soumare (Lille)

A target for everyone. Just don’t expect him to move to Newcastle United.

AFP via Getty Images

31/51 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Ozil has shown little desire to leave Arsenal in the past, but with whispers of lucrative offers from various quarters from Qatar, could he finally be tempted to leave the Emirates?

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

32/51 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Was desperate to leave Chelsea in January to increase his chances of playing at Euro 2020. Have not received his wish and will almost certainly leave this summer.

REUTERS

33/51 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

He couldn’t do it, right? Undoubtedly the most important player in Liverpool, but reportedly at the top of Juventus’ shopping list. Save it under “unlikely.”

FATHER

34/51 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Without contract in the summer. A money-bearing move to the MLS seems likely.

AP

35/51 Richarlison (Barcelona)

Was he or was he not the target of a massive bid from Barcelona late in the winter window? Nobody seems to know. It doesn’t really matter. Everton will show more interest this summer.

Getty Images

36/51 Isco (Real Madrid)

As long as a target of Tottenham Hotspur, Isco has been linked to both Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks. Just like with Gareth Bale, Real Madrid would be more than open to take him further.

EPA

37/51 Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

Did not make it at Atletico Madrid. Has been repeatedly associated with Arsenal and – rather surprisingly – Wolverhampton Wanderers.

REUTERS

38/51 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)

Reportedly, Tottenham Hotspur’s main transfer target is when the window reopens. Everton is also interested in the 24-year-old. Whether he stays in Southampton or not, has a lot to do with whether they can prevent relegation.

FATHER

39/51 Layvin Kurzawa (PSG)

Can change for free in the summer. Arsenal is enthusiastic, just like Inter Milan.

AFP via Getty Images

40/51 Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur)

One of Mauricio Pochettino’s most valued young players, but he has struggled for chances under Jose Mourinho and is expected to push after falling behind the 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga in the pecking order.

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

41/51 Emre Can (Juventus)

Currently on loan from Borussia Dortmund from Juventus. The German club has an option to buy this summer for £ 21 million.

AP

42/51 Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Recently switched to an agency used by several Premier League stars, and speculation that he will leave Bayern Munich in the summer, especially if they sign different targets.

Getty Images

43/51 Hwang Hee-chan (Salzburg)

Ready to follow Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino through the exit of Salzburg. A target for Wolves, Leicester and Lyon, among others, although this is likely to cost more than £ 30 million.

Getty Images

44/51 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Chelsea was desperate to land him in the winter. The Blues can face tough competition from Manchester United if they return for him when the window reopens.

AFP via Getty Images

45/51 Timo Werner (Leipzig)

Has been repeatedly associated with a move to Liverpool. This week he admitted that he would be open to European and world champions.

Getty

46/51 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Has not made an impression as Manchester City and it would be no surprise if he was discharged quickly.

Getty Images

47/51 Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Was almost in tears after taking off during Tottenham’s FA Cup victory over Southampton. Has watched the pace in recent weeks and his days at the top seem numbered. Is a return to the Eredivisie at stake?

REUTERS

48/51 Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Borrowed to Newcastle for the rest of the season. Certainly to leave Spurs permanently in the summer.

Getty Images

49/51 Danny Ings (Southampton)

Enjoy an incredibly productive season that has attracted the attention of many different Premier League parties, but that is hard to praise.

Getty Images

50/51 Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

Chelsea is enthusiastic about the left back of England. But can they pay him?

AP

51/51 Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund)

Without contract in the summer. He admitted earlier that he would be interested in moving to Liverpool, but his wages could be problematic.

Getty

Wilder’s side was dangerous because a handful of attacks to the left caused them problems, with Nathan Ake and then Harry Wilson, who both headed the ball wide.

Callum Wilson recorded an attempt at close range before the Blades luck was finally exhausted after 13 minutes.

The club record that Sander Berge drew was wrong, and owned by Andrew Surman deep in his own half. Another raid on the left caused panic in the penalty area and after Harry Wilson’s shot was blocked, Callum Wilson was present to fire the rebound on the net from the net.

Callum Wilson celebrates its opener for Bournemouth (Getty)

Bournemouth could have doubled their lead immediately. Ryan Fraser’s cross from the left just avoided Callum Wilson and Philip Billing, although the latter will feel that he should have made contact with it.

The Wilder team put themselves together and started to enter the game after an unusually bad start to the game.

A teasing cross from Enda Stevens was just out of reach of Sharp, who could send the ball into the side net in full stretch and from a small angle.

Just after half an hour, Ake’s block marked the sting of Oli McBurnie’s shot, allowing former Blade Aaron Ramsdale to make a routine rescue.

The hosts built up steam and ended the first half by putting their opponents under some intense pressure.

The Cherries survived a series of corners, threw the ball away and faced last-ditch challenges. Oliver Norwood saw a deflected strike fall sadly wide of the post before Ramsdale made a great save to keep McBurnie away.

However, Bournemouth was shut down in the first half of the time because the Blades’ efforts were ultimately rewarded. A corner was kept alive by Stevens, who drilled a low cross back into the six-yard box where John Egan turned the ball forward. His shot was blocked, but the ball fell nicely for Sharp, who was present at the far post to poke home.

Sharp brought the score right before the break (Getty)

It was the captain’s first goal since scoring on the opening day of the season in the reverse game in Bournemouth.

Wilder’s side tried to go where they left off at the start of the second half and Sharp forced Ramsdale into a block at his nearby post shortly after the restart.

However, the same kind of pressure did not come about and the visitors were able to stop the flow of attacks while remaining dangerous in the counterattack.

Ake hit an attempt wide after a corner before a thunderous attack by Fraser in the penalty area brought an excellent save to Dean Henderson.

Lundstram plucked his lines with an error in the six-yard box after good work by Chris Basham, while fellow Blades-replacement Lys Mousset was denied a goal against his former club by an Adam Smith savings block in the six-yard box.

Mousset made up for it by setting up Lundstram in the 84th minute, with midfielder defeating Ramsdale with a calm, composed finish in the bottom corner.

Ake could have grabbed a point for the visitors during the standstill, but he walked far away.

FATHER

.