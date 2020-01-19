Sheahan's 4 points and McDavid's 2 goals allow the tankers to overtake the Coyotes

EDMONTON – Riley Sheahan scored a goal with three assists and Connor McDavid scored two goals as the Edmonton Oilers made a solid start to a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Josh Archibald, Sam Gagner, Kailer Yamamoto and Joakim Nygard also scored for the Oilers (26-18-5) who have gone 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak and Oliver Ekman-Larsson responded for the Coyotes (26-20-5) who have lost five of their last six games.

The Oilers made a good start in competition as Archibald came out on a shorthanded breakaway four minutes from the first period and sent his sixth of the season into the legs of Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta back after missing the previous three games. with a lower body injury.

Antti Raanta, Phoenix Coyotes goalie (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Edmonton was 2-0 with six minutes left when Sheahan hung a puck behind the winning net, which caught a close shot from the side of the net out of Raanta’s skate and just for his second goal of the season.

The Oilers strengthened their lead with four minutes left in the first when Raanta accidentally pushed the puck into his own net during a frantic race, with the goal going to Yamamoto.

Edmonton continued to come in to start the second period with a power-play goal a minute after McDavid had a shot in front of the Arizona goalkeeper.

The Oilers made it 5-0 five minutes after the start of the period as Sheahan clinched his third assist of the game, stealing a puck and sending it to Nygard, who scored with a long shot.

Arizona responded shortly after Hall marked their 13th of the year, beating Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith through a screen.

Arizona Coyotes left wing Taylor Hall (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Coyotes recovered another nine minutes after the start of the second when Dvorak had a rebound in power play.

A speed boost from McDavid four minutes from time allowed him to divert an Archibald pass into the net for his second of the game and his 27th goal of the season.

Arizona brought the game 6-3 with a power play goal after 11 minutes of play. Ekman-Larsson picked the top corner.

The Coyotes pulled out their goaltender early and the Oilers made the most of it with just under four minutes left on a Sheahan goal, which gave him his first career game of four points.

The two teams are now taking 10-day extended breaks until January 29, when the Oilers host the Calgary Flames and the Coyotes will head to Anaheim to face the Ducks.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press