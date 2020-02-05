“She is coming! Anne-Marie announces new single” Birthday “

Lauv teams up with British pop star Anne-Marie for the new single “F * ck, I am lonely”.

British superstar Annemarie starts the 2020s on Friday (February 7th) with a new single called “Birthday”. The prolific hit maker unveiled the glamorous (and very pink) cover at the end of last week and has been teasing the song and video ever since. She even shared some texts. “Imma do what I like, imma eat what I like, imma kiss who I like,” wrote the 28-year-old. If this is a clue, expect “Birthday” to be another fiery, sing-along punch in terms of “Alarm”, “Ciao Adios” and “Friends”.

“Birthday” is expected to be the main single of Anne-Marie’s long-awaited “Sophomore” LP. Given the success of their debut album Speak My Mind, which has produced at least seven hit singles, expectations are huge. Of which “friends” – their irresistible cooperation with marshmello – had the greatest success in the United States. (It reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was awarded double platinum). She will hope to be able to repeat this success with “Birthday”. After all, the dynamic is on your side. See the cover below.

