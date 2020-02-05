“She has torn him a new one!”: Nancy Pelosi greeted like a “queen” for tearing up Trump’s State of the Union speech

The decision of Nancy Pelosi to destroy Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech immediately after the president made the speech was praised by his critics – and the immediate recoil of his supporters.

The house speaker was hailed as a “queen” for disassembling the speech while the cameras continued to roll after Mr. Trump’s address Tuesday night, the last state of the Union from his first tenure.

Late night hosts praised the Californian democrat, with Stephen Colbert of the Late Show against his audience: “She has torn him a new one.”

Charlotte Clymer in the human rights campaign celebrated Ms. Pelosi as a “hero”, “queen” and “legend” in a tweet, while NBC contribution Katie Phang simply wrote: “Nancy Pelosi is the queen.”

“Shout out to our queen @SpeakerPelosi for this iconic moment,” one user wrote.

But the decision was also outright condemned by Mr. Trump’s best allies, who threw Mrs. Pelosi when the President retung a number of destructive posts aimed at the House Speaker.

At Fox News’s Fox & Friends morning show, Mike Pence said he was “not sure if she was tearing up the speech or the constitution.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

Mr. Trump has returned a statement from his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who wrote: “This was unseemly for someone at her level of office.”

The house speaker defended the breakup of the speech shortly after the State of the Union and told reporters “it was courteous to do, given the alternative”.

She added, “It was such a dirty speech.”

Prior to the Tuesday night address, Mrs. Pelosi tried to shake Mr. Trump’s hand, although she was apparently ignored by the president when he turned his back on her.

She quickly withdrew her hand and introduced him by saying, “Members of Congress, the President of the United States.”

Traditionally, during a state of the Union, the House Speaker introduces the President by saying, “Members of Congress, I have the great privilege and special honor of being able to introduce you to the President of the United States.”

The tension between the two prevailed all night and caused considerable discourse online, while opposing hashtags such as #RipItUpNancy and #TrumpLies began to trending along with #PettyPelosi and #PelosiMeltdown.

Ms. Pelosi later described the speech as a “manifesto of errors” in a statement on her Twitter account.

“The manifesto of errors on page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for anyone who expects the truth from the president and the policies that are worthy of his office and the American people,” she said. “The American people expect and deserve a president who has integrity and respect for the ambitions of their children.”

.