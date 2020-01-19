Shazam! star Zachary Levi went to Twitter to discuss his old comments about the Zack Snyder version of Justice League.

The Zack Snyder version of Justice League has been discussed for several years. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has previously mentioned that he saw the Zack Snyder cut, but one of the biggest questions from fans is whether it is even finished.

Comments made by Shazam! star Zachary Levi from a convention performance in October started floating around earlier this week. At the convention, Zachary Levi confessed that he did not believe that there was a completed Zack Snyder version of Justice League. It is worth noting that this was before Zack Snyder shared a photo of his play in Justice League, so Zachary Levi’s comments were out of date. A few Snyder supporters eventually attacked Zachary Levi on Twitter for that article, and the actor responded with the following:

Hahahahahaha! Holy shit, I have achieved #Boomer status! Thanks, hey! Stay cool. 😘 https://t.co/k7uH14Lfcy

– Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 19, 2020

It’s all right! The silver lining in all of this is that they have now shown that they are less than reliable in how they represent ‘news’, while I now decide which outlets I will or will not talk to when I do press. Let people show you who they are. It is very liberating. 🤗 https://t.co/wBZWBUYWKY

– Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 19, 2020

Here is the summary for the Shazam of the Zachary Levi!

We all have a superhero in us, it just takes a little magic to release it. In the case of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), by calling out one word – SHAZAM! – turning this street-wise 14-year-old foster child into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), thanks to an old wizard. Still a kid in heart and soul – in a torn, divine body – Shazam enjoys this mature version of himself by doing what every teenager with super powers would do: have fun with it! Can he fly? Does he have x-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his test for social studies? Shazam tries to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he will have to control these forces quickly to fight the deadly forces of evil, controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam! is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Stay up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Shazam from Zachary Levi! 2 and the Zack Snyder version of Justice League!

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.