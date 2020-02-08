A brand new piece of concept art from Shazam! gives us an early look at DJ Cotrona’s super hero suit.

Shazam! to the theaters in April 2018 and received critical and commercial praise. For fans, Shazam! was a relief because of the modest, friendly spirit and the emphasis on family. Of course, during the height of the Shazam! film, Billy Batson and his family were turned into powerful heroes to take down the villain Doctor Sivana and the seven deadly sins. One of the biggest highlights from the final of Shazam! was the superhero of DJ Cotrona, who was the older incarnation of Pedro.

Jerad S. Merantz, one of the leading concept artists in the industry, looked early on at the DJ Cotrona costume for the Shazam! movie. The early concept art for DJ Cotrona’s suit does not differ much from that in Shazam! but it’s still cool to see what some of our favorite suits used to look like. You can view the early color of DJ Cotrona from Shazam! Below. Swipe to the right so that you can see all DJ Cotrona concept art.

Now that some time has passed since the release of the film, we can expect much more concept art and information behind the scenes. A sequel to Shazam! is scheduled to go to theaters in two years and it is expected that it will focus more on the Shazam family, which means that we will probably see much more of DJ Cotrona. That said, nothing has been confirmed regarding DJ Cotrona’s involvement with Shazam! 2.

Want to see DJ Cotrona in the Shazam! continuation? Let us know in the comments!

Here is the summary for DJ Cotrona’s Shazam !:

We all have a superhero in us, it just takes a little magic to release it. In the case of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), by calling out one word – SHAZAM! – turning this street-wise 14-year-old foster child into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), thanks to an old wizard. Still a kid in heart and soul – in a torn, divine body – Shazam enjoys this adult version of himself by doing what every teenager with super powers would do: have fun with it! Can he fly? Does he have x-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his test for social studies? Shazam tries to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he will have to control these forces quickly to fight the deadly forces of evil, controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, DJ Cotrona, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam! is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about DJ Cotrona.

Source: Jerad S. Marantz

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe