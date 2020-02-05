“Shazam!” Concept Art Spotlights Key Villain From Zachary Levi Movie

A new piece of concept art shows off one of the seven deadly sins that plague Billy Batson in Shazam of Zachary Levi! movie.

While Shacham from Zachary Levi! has now been out for almost a year, new concept art from the DC movie keeps popping up online and shows what one of the Seven Deadly Sins almost looked like after Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana released them from prison. Their full introduction to Shazam! ground floor audiences and critics as director David F. Sandberg used his horror talents to show how frightening the monsters might be in that iconic boardroom scene.

The new concept art from Shacham by Zachary Levi! comes from Jerad S. Merantz on Instagram, as the artist explains that he was originally meant to design all Seven Deadly Sins, but only came as far as Wrath before DC asked him to concentrate on the suits for the Shazam! family. The stunning art shows how intimidating and creepy Wrath could be. See the concept art of Shacham by Zachary Levi! Below.

Do you think Zachary is Levi Shazam! should this design have been preserved for Wrath? What do you want to see from the Shazam! continuation? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the summary for the Shazam of the Zachary Levi!

We all have a superhero in us, it just takes a little magic to release it. In the case of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), by calling out one word – SHAZAM! – turning this street-wise 14-year-old foster child into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), thanks to an old wizard. Still a kid in heart and soul – in a torn, divine body – Shazam enjoys this mature version of himself by doing what every teenager with super powers would do: have fun with it! Can he fly? Does he have x-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his test for social studies? Shazam tries to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he will have to control these forces quickly to fight the deadly forces of evil, controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam! is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Stay up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Shacham from Zachary Levi! 2

Source: Instagram

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.