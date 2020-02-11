Shawnee Mission School District teacher resigns for board | News

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A Shawnee Mission School District teacher resigned Monday evening at the board meeting.

Teacher Amanda Coffman spoke during the public commentary of the meeting.

It was the first meeting after the Education Board approved a three-year contract following a controversial negotiation period.

“There will be no enlightening questions,” Coffman said. “I don’t answer you anymore.”

The contract includes a basic salary increase of 1 percent for 2019-20, 1.25 percent for 2020-2021 and 1.5 percent for 2021-2022.

You can view the full Kauffman comments below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POBQITtCbDk (/ embed)

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.