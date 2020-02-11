Shawnee announces new police chief | News

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Deputy Police Chief Sam Larson has been appointed as the new Chief of Police at Shawnee.

This is after a national search was carried out in response to the retirement announcement of police chief Rob Moser.

The Larson promotion will take effect on February 24.

Larson joined the Shawnee Police Department in 1999 and served as Deputy Chief in 2019.

“It is an honor to serve the city and I am proud to have the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated department,” says Larson. “Chief Moser has brought this section forward and I will strive to build on the progress we have made under his leadership. During my term of office, the Department will continue to strive for the highest standards of responsibility, professionalism, effectiveness, while serving our community purposefully and with care. “

Larson is a lifelong resident of Shawnee. He and his wife have two daughters.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.