Shawn Johnson defends herself after being embarrassed by the mother about the video of the first time her daughter turns around

Shawn Johnson defended herself against mommy shamers after receiving criticism of a video of the first “flip” of her three-month-old daughter.

On Monday, the Olympic gymnast shared an Instagram video of her daughter Drew Hazel, which she slowly turned on the beach in Miami, Florida.

“Roo’s first flip !!” Johnson subtitled the video, tagging her husband Andrew East. “(She was PERFECTLY safe … so not even haha) #momlife #milestone.”

But despite assuring her followers that her daughter was safe, a commentator still criticized Johnson for dealing with the baby and for “not getting warm enough” during the beach visit.

“Although she was completely safe, you are sometimes a bit rough when dealing with such a young baby and you don’t make her warm enough when you take her out. At least she needs socks, if not shoes and hats, “the person wrote.

In response to the comment, Johnson said, “Are you holding her? Did you physically feel her sweat when she was wearing socks? Or did she feel her strength when she stands? Or see her fuss until she gets up because she hates lying. No You don’t have that. I’m her mother. I know. ”

Johnson was not the only one to defend himself against mom-shaming, because the exchange led hundreds of others to defend the athlete’s defense.

“Well said mama!” Wrote a person. “You know your baby. Don’t listen to your mother’s shameful reactions!”

Another said: “I hate that you even have to post that she was completely safe. You are doing great mommy! Keep it up. She is beautiful!”

A commentator who identified as an occupational therapist also supported Johnson and stated that the flip was actually “beneficial” for the child.

“It is actually beneficial for a child’s development to challenge their positioning,” they wrote. “It increases the torso and neck strength and reduces the chance of sensory processing problems (such as gravity uncertainty) in the future. Plus … mommy shaming is LAME. “

In an Instagram story that night, Johnson again discussed the mom-shaming she experienced, and the impact that critical remarks can have on mothers.

“Mom shaming is real. As a real, real thing. And I really don’t understand, “she said, according to Yahoo. “There are comments that come across such as:” You are doing this wrong. How can you do this to your child? “And they’re just not good, they’re not nice. They are not worth the trouble, and they give mums a mess.

“We all do the best we can for mums. We try, we cry, we push our way through it. “

The 28-year-old concluded that the post reminded people to “be friendly” and “talk to people the way you want your daughter or son to talk to people.”

“And stop picking up our little babies, okay?” She added.

This is not the first time that the gold medalist will compete with the faces of new mothers. In December, Johnson and East revealed that they accidentally ‘watered’ their daughter while they tried to feed her with the wrong bottle cap.

At the time, Johnson said she had decided to share the mistake as a reminder to other parents that “you’re not going to do everything perfectly and that’s okay”.

.