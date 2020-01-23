Shatta Wale cannot go global with his current style

Media personality Blakk Rasta has some advice for the dancehall group Shatta Wale.

According to him, if Shatta Wale wants to go international, he must change the way he makes songs and learn to play with a live band. In this way, he can hope to win a Grammy Awards.

Speaking on his show on Zylofon FM, Blakk Rasta, who was earlier in the press for boldly admitting that he does not like Shatta Wale’s music, stressed that “the live band is an international thing. [A] great artist like Shatta Wale and miming is always a no-no. It was I who taught Shatta Wale how to play with a live band. It is growing, this expression will not help it in the long term, ”he said.

“Shatta Wale wants to enter the Grammy scene, but you can’t mimic the Grammy Award. I don’t hate Shatta Wale at all, I’m just telling her the truth to start playing with a live band, that’s it. Not of mime superstars, they perform with a live band, ”added Blakk Rasta.