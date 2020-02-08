Shatta Bandle shares photos of his father; Says: “My gracious father”; Look at her

The self-proclaimed billionaire Shatta Bandle, born in Firdaus Idrissu, has decided to show his father for the first time.

Shatta Bandle became famous after claiming he was richer than the Nigerian billionaire and caught the attention of Ghanaians and Nigerians.

Must read: Efia Odo finally explains why she calls Shatta Wale a thief. This is what Shatta Whales did to her

Well, Shatta Bandle took to Snapchat and wrote:

My lovable father, Alhaji Iddrisu ”

Also read: My VGMA ban should not be lifted but extended – Stonebwoy shares the reasons why

Here is the picture;

Shatta Bandle recently bought a new car.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, 500 billion followers, be happy every day and you will soon be as rich as I am and can also buy a Bentley Bentana like mine😂. Life is how you do it 🙏🏼🙏🏼

A post by Shatta Bandles (@shatta_bandle_) on February 6, 2020 at 4:55 p.m. PST

Facebook Comments