Shashi Tharoor calls PM Modi’s speech “mellifluos”, what does that mean exactly?

The prime minister responded to the thank you speech at the President’s address at Lok Sabha when he took a jibe from Congressman Shashi Tharoor. Modi said, “Shashi Tharoor ji, you are the son-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir. You should have shown concern.” He struck Congress and said he should say “Save the Constitution” more often to identify their past mistakes , Modi also said that those who talk about respecting the constitution “have not even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades”.

“There was talk of ‘Save Constitution’. I agree that Congress should say this 100 times a day. Maybe they will recognize their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan during the emergency? When the state governments were released “When cabinet decisions were torn apart?” Modi said.

Tharoor said that when he hears his name four times in the Prime Minister’s melodious speech, he doesn’t know whether to be flattered or amused. “But I was not amused that he continued to look at the windmills of history and make a solemn constitutional occasion an occasion for a little political speech,” he wrote.

The congressional leader added: “He asked why those who defended the constitution supported article 370. I stood up and replied that article 370 was in the constitution and that respect was part of our respect for the constitution (and the one in it) planned democratic processes) in which Article 370 was disregarded.)