Sharon Van Etten is as timeless as ever on “Beaten Down”

Sharon Van Etten’s music feels like from the past, but not from a specific time or place.

Instead, it sounds like a memory that is abstract and emotional, far from the influences of modern music and the constraints of time.

“Beaten Down” is a bittersweet, expansive track that illustrates the ability, the timelessness that is Van Etten’s work. It manages to transform classic elements of vintage nostalgia into sound and rhythm and ultimately feels like a dream.

The song is Van Etten’s first release since 2019, Remind Me Tomorrow, but it shares the strength, darkness, and synth-wide expanse of this album. Van Etten is an expert in landscape design with her music, and in the video of the song she finds herself in a California desert. She wears a wide-brimmed hat and a flowing black suit and looks every inch like the queen of time and the music she is. This is Sharon Van Etten’s space-time continuum. We only live in it.

Look at it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gC9GyTAuk8s [/ embed]

www.youtube.com