Sharon Osbourne reads Grammy rap names leaving viewers entertained

Sharon Osbourne could be the best thing that happened in the Grammy 2020 and has to be reserved next year.

The host of View did the honors of announcing the winner of the Grammy Award rap album of the year on Sunday with her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

But before reading the chosen name, Sharon had the difficult job of reading each of the rap nominees. And, of course, because it’s Sharon Osbourne, he injected all the pizzaz he could in the task, leaving the spectators hysterical.

No one thought I’d hear Sharon read Lil Baby X’s Drip Too Hard with Gunna, while Lil Nas X’s Panini has never sounded prettier. He even copied the rapper’s little shoulder dance and we hope to see pictures of them on the dance floor at the later party.

Sharon, 67, especially liked the sound of Ballin de Mustard with Roddy Ricch, as he declared it “good.”

The television star also liked to say The London by J Cole with Travis Scott, perhaps because he represents his hometown.

Even Ozzy was entertained by his wife’s efforts and laughed out loud when he was at his side.

Needless to say, everyone has urged the Grammys to reserve Sharon next year specifically for the rap category.

“Listening to Sharon Osbourne say that these songs and artist names SEND me,” he tweeted at home while tweeting while another agreed: “Sharon Osbourne is only allowed to say the name of rappers from now on.”

Sharon Osbourne is the substitute teacher who throws the class itinerary and says “let’s have fun”

– Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne is only allowed to say the name of the rappers from now on.

– Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) January 27, 2020

you will have to make Sharon Osbourne the host of the BET I’m CRINE awards

– Terron Moore (@Terr) January 27, 2020

Give Sharon Osbourne an hour-long TV show where she happily reads rap song titles

– Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne saying “Lil Baby and Gunna” is tonight’s first moment to bring me real joy

– Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) January 27, 2020

‘Sharon Osbourne is the substitute teacher who throws the class itinerary and says” let’s have fun “, a spectator joked.

One asked Sharon to present the next BET Awards, while another said: “Give Sharon Osbourne a one-hour television show in which he simply reads the titles of rap songs.”

“Sharon Osbourne said” Lil Baby and Gunna “is the first moment tonight to bring me real joy,” he tweeted and another stepped in: “Who made the decision to make Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne present the best rap performance needs ** *** g raise.

We are totally agreed.





