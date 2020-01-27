Sharjeel innocent, confident he'll get out of court clean, says mother

Jehanabad: Amid the controversy surrounding Sharjeel Imam for her controversial “Cut Assam from India” speech, her mother Ashfa Arshad said on Monday that her son was innocent and expressed the belief that the court would do justice to the matter.

“He did nothing. He is unjustly blamed and framed in the case. He asked to block the roads, hoping it would stop the NRC. He does not have the capacity to break Assam or any part of it. whatever, “said Arshad. told reporters here.

“He is not a criminal or a thug. He is a decent man who fears Allah. I have full faith in Allah and in the courts that he will get out of this whole thing,” she added.

Earlier Sunday, the Delhi police crime section reserved Sharjeel Imam, coordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests, for his controversial speech “Cut Assam from India” which he allegedly made a few days ago on the website of anti-CAA protest.

Imam was slapped with charges of sedition and incitement to hostility between communities under articles 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It was noted that an Imam Sharjeel, a permanent resident of Bihar and a former student of JNU, made very inflammatory and inciting speeches in his opposition to the CAA and the NRC. He had already made one of these speeches to Jamia on December 13 and thereafter gave an even more inflammatory and instigating speech against the government, which is widely publicized on social media, “said Delhi police.

A case has also been recorded against the imam by Uttar Pradesh police for his alleged controversial speech made during the student demonstration at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the citizenship amendment law. and the National Citizen Registry (NRC).

Assam police also registered an FIR against Imam on Saturday for allegedly inciting people to “cut” Assam from the rest of India.

A series of videos has gone viral on social media in which Imam is heard to say, “If we all come together, then we can separate northeast India. If we can’t do this permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do that. “” It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then will the government listen to us, “he said. later in the video.

