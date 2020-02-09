Sharjah Wheelers Festival: car and bicycle enthusiasts flock to the Motor Show

Sharjah Wheelers Festival (SWF), the first motor show of its kind, was held in the emirate on Friday at the Al Majaz Amphitheater, an important cultural and leisure destination. Organized under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, president of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), the event brought together a large number of car and bicycle enthusiasts who discovered the latest developments in the automobile world. Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Office (SGMB), was also present at the festival where more than 800 cars and bicycles were exhibited. These were divided into five categories, including custom cars, 4x4s, classic cars, luxury salons and motorcycles.

The experts presented remote-controlled car shows and visitors enjoyed discounts of up to 50 percent on remote-controlled cars and drones.

The competitions were also held in more than 25 categories, such as Best motorcycle, Best exterior, Best engine, Best personalized sports motorcycle, Best interior of the car, among others. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi distributed prizes among the winners and also toured the festival, looking at the collection of vehicles. He visited associated entities such as the Sharjah Police, which exhibited vehicles used for special tasks.

The Emirates Driving Institute also organized simulations of accidents that can cause fatal injuries if drivers and passengers do not wear seat belts.

Speaking about the event, SGMB Director Tariq Saeed Allay said: “We organized the festival to give car and bicycle enthusiasts the opportunity to explore a unique collection of modern, classic, sports and custom cars, as well as the latest customization methods and materials that aroused the creativity of its owners. The festival offers owners and visitors a platform to share ideas and information about the latest developments in the automotive world. “