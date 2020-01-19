Sharjah to host Chechen Heritage Week highlighting Chechen culture and traditions

The Emirate of Sharjah is ready to host Chechen Heritage Week from Sunday January 19 to Thursday January 23. This program, which is part of World Heritage Week and organized by the Chechen Republic, was launched under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme and Sovereign Council of Sharjah. It is part of the activities of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) which highlights the heritage of different nations and encourages cultural exchanges between the United Arab Emirates and other nations. SIH President Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam said the event aims to highlight the culture and heritage of Chechnya.

“We are extremely excited to start this year by welcoming the Chechen Republic, popularly known for its traditional tales, vast history and incredibly diverse culture. Throughout this five-day event, our goal is to give visitors a glimpse of all that forms the essence of the country and helps them embark on a journey to discover the beauty of their culture and heritage, “he added.

The event will take place between 5.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. during the week at the Cultural Heritage Center – Al Bait Al Gharbi. It will include exhibitions that will present

The traditional objects and clothes of Chechnya, as well as the presentation of its music, folklore, etc. They can attend a conference, entitled Culture, customs and traditions of the Chechen people, on January 20, and another, entitled History of arts and crafts of the Chechen Republic, on January 22. On the last day, guests can attend the exhibition on the heritage of the Chechen Republic and traditional arts (Ansambl Nokhcho) at Al Hisn in the city of Khor Fakkan.

