Shares are sliding on Wall Street, still on schedule for weekly earnings

US equities fell in early trading on Friday, following other markets around the world, but the S&P 500 is still on track to close its best week in eight months.

Stocks have risen sharply since Monday and had erased all their previous losses due to concerns about the economic impact of a new Chinese virus spreading rapidly. Stronger-than-expected reports on corporate earnings and the US economy have helped to alleviate fears, as well as the increasing hope that central banks and governments around the world can support the market with additional interest rate cuts and incentives.

The recent gain, however, was so strong that some market viewers warn that equities can be ahead of themselves. According to analysts, shares have become ‘overbought’. That’s because health experts still don’t know for sure how far the virus will spread, how deadly it can be, and ultimately how much damage it will cause the global economy.

That uncertainty overshadowed the newest encouraging data point for the American economy. A government report on Friday morning showed that many more jobs were created in January than economists expected. Employers added 225,000 last month, well above the predictions for 161,500 and the December rate of 147,000.

SCORE CONSERVATION: The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower than its record on Thursday from 10:00 am Eastern time. That makes his profit for the week back to 3.2%, which would still be his best performance since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 212 points, or 0.7%, to 29,172, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.6%.

HEALTHY SIGN: The US job report is usually the most anticipated piece of economic data every month, and the Friday report did not disappoint. Economists are impressed by how many jobs employers are adding, especially more than a decade to this economic expansion.

In the meantime, wages for employees paint a more mixed picture. The average hourly wage was 3.1% higher in January than one year previously. That is slightly more than the 3% increase in December, but the figure shows a general downward trend since last summer of 3.5%.

VIRUS UPDATE: Despite the encouraging report on recruitment, the big wildcard for the economy is how much damage the outbreak of a virus spreading from China will do.

The virus has infected more than 31,400 people around the world and killed more than 630, almost all in China. The Director General of the World Health Organization said Friday that a fall in the number of new virus cases by two days is “good news”, but also warned not to read too much.

Chinese factories and offices are starting to reopen after an extended New Year’s holiday, but companies are predicting major sales declines due to the closure of stores, amusement parks, cinemas and other businesses.

Japan’s Fast Retailing has announced that it has closed 350 stores, or about half of its 750 outlets in China, to meet quarantine requirements, while Toyota Motor Corp said it would extend production disruptions at its Chinese factories by an additional week to February 16 . Nissan Motor Co. said the January sales of the company and its local partners fell nearly 12% in January compared to a year earlier due to the virus outbreak and the long-term vacation.

RETURN: In a sign of market caution, yields from the Treasury fell as prices for ultra-secure US government bonds increased. The return on the 10-year Treasury fell from 1.54% at the end of Thursday to 1.57%.

MARKETS ABROAD: Stocks around the world have lost momentum.

In Asia, the Kospi in South Korea fell by 0.7%, the Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3%.

In Europe, the French CAC 40 fell by 0.4% and the German DAX by 0.6%. The FTSE 100 in London fell by 0.6%.

Germany reported that new production orders fell by 2.1% in December and industrial production fell by 3.5% compared to a year earlier.

WAKE UP QUESTION: Crude oil prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks with concerns about the virus, and how much it will take away fuel demand due to drop-offs in tourism, travel and other economic activities.

Benchmark US crude oil fell 56 cents or 1.1% to $ 50.39 per barrel. It fell earlier than $ 50 earlier this week, after it was above $ 60 by the beginning of the year.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 41 cents to $ 54.52 per barrel.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald has contributed.

