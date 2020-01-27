Shareef O'Neal reveals that Kobe Bryant reached him on the morning of his fatal helicopter crash

(Photo by Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images)

There were a lot of people around the late Kobe Bryant, the great NBA, who suddenly died on Sunday. But the world knew about the friendship between Bryant and his teammate from Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal’s son, Shareef, who plays basketball for UCLA, announced on Twitter that Bryant contacted him the morning of his death before boarding the helicopter that would ultimately cost him the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

“They literally turned to me this morning,” Shareef wrote on Twitter with a screenshot of his direct messages to Bryant. “I love you forever, unc. I love you.”

The DMs then announced that Bryant contacted the younger O’Neal shortly after 8 a.m. and asked, “Are you a good family?” Shareef replied almost three hours later: “Yes! I was just trying to figure out my next step with this work. How have you been?”

Nevertheless, according to the authorities, Bryant had already died in the crash at 10 a.m. local time.

When Shareef finally realized that he had just lost Bryant, he turned to Twitter and wrote: “Wait … can’t be real … please don’t be real … please don’t be real.”

Bryant, an NBA all-star who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, left his longtime wife Vanessa and three other young daughters.

