Sharad Pawar campaigns for national unity after Kejriwal’s triumph in Delhi

Thackeray referred to several BJP leaders, including MP Pravesh Verma and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, repeatedly calling Kejriwal “terrorists” during the high-level campaign in Delhi.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Minister of State Anil Parab said that the people of Delhi supported AAP’s development work and voted for the party. “Despite sending top leaders to the electoral campaign, the BJP in Delhi was firmly rejected because the population only voted on development,” said Parab.

NCP spokesman and Minister of State Nawab Malik praised the AAP for its impressive election performance, saying: “The policy of hate and division has been rejected, the ideals of unity and fraternity have triumphed. The policy of arrogance has been defeated and the people of Delhi have won. “Congress high level chairman and minister Vijay Wadettiwar said he was pleased with AAP’s victory and said his party had never made high claims or distributed figures that it would (Congress) win as many seats as the BJP, who had fought in Delhi claimed that Congress had tampered with the game when the party transferred its voting machine to AAP.

To isolate BJP, all parties have worked in this direction. Instead of joining together, the parties should fight BJP individually, ”he noted. Patil said the BJP’s balance sheet had increased from three to seven, adding that the party had improved its expected lines, it has improved over its previous balance sheet.