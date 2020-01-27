Hours before Kobe BryantThe tragic death on Sunday, the NBA Legend goes to check on his loved ones.

Shaquille O20 year old son, Shareef O, brought to Twitter to share the message sent to him by the 41-year-old star before him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed in a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that same day.

Next to a screenshot of his last conversation with Kobe, Shareef wrote:

“Literally this morning you reached me. I love you forever unc, I love you.”

Literally this morning you caught me… .😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm

– Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

In a message sent at 8:19 A.M. local time in Instagram, Bryant asked the college fan how he was doing after announcing he was leaving UCLA Bruins and transfers to another school. He wrote:

“Are you a good family?”

About three hours later, Shareef replied:

“Yes! Just getting on with this task of trying to figure out my next move … How are you?

Unfortunately, at that point, Bryant probably never saw the young man’s message before sending it at 11:00 am. As we reported, earlier details about the crash reveal that the chopper collapsed around 10:00 a.m. on January 26th.

How incredibly sad.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Shaq’s eldest son paid tribute to Gianna, who affectionately referred to him as a cousin in the post (below):

YOU love your cousin

– Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

And added more about the basketball icon who played alongside his father for eight years from 1996-2004:

You have been there for me for all 20 years of my life … I have been there for me since I was born .. love you

– Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s former partner Shaq, who regularly serves as a post-game analyst for the league, also shared fond memories of social media in the wake of the horrific tragedy.

In a post, featuring photos of the stars at their heyday winning championships together, the 47-year-old wrote:

“There are (no) words to express the pain I am going through today in this tragic and sad moment to wipe out my friend, my brother, my partner in the winning championships, my brother and my homie. I love you brother and you are not miss. “

He continues the reflection of Kobe’s legacy with an additional slide of images Instagram:

On the whole, reading the touching message of O:

“Kobe is more than just an athlete, he’s a family. That’s what we are most accustomed to. I hug his kids like they are me and he embraces my children just like them. baby girl Gigi was born the same day as my youngest daughter Me. Miss you sister. This is unbelievable. Everyone will keep the Bryants in your prayers. RIP ”

Ugh. We still feel emotions from all of this …

R.I.P. Kobe and all life lost.

