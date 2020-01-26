Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons. Two of the greatest players in modern NBA history.

While their careers lasted less than a decade, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal will always be connected.

After Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday at the age of 41, O’Neal released a statement. The statement was heartbreaking and included photos of the two together.

There are no words to express the pain. I’m going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am now sick pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

It’s hard to imagine what O’Neal is going through. Sure, the two had a volatile relationship. But the success they had in Los Angeles overruled everything else.

O’Neal and Bryant have come closer in recent years after both have left the game. It must be a sad day, full of sadness and memories for Shaq.