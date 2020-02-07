Shaquille O’Neal is trying to sell his Los Angeles villa worth $ 2.5 million on Instagram

Photo: Veteran’s advantage

Shaq announced that he would sell his villa in the Bell Canyon neighborhood in Los Angeles in an unconventional way – he had posted about it on Instagram.

Mansion has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. It is 5,217 square feet, in 1 hectare of land.

View this post on Instagram

I am selling my house in Bell Canyon, CA. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 5,217 square meters (APX), 1 hectare property in a prime cul de sac with privacy. It’s an open floor plan with a two-story foyer that leads to a formal living room with vaulted beamed ceilings, separated from a formal living room with porcelain floors and the chef’s kitchen. The kitchen has marble tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The first floor has a family room, a dining room, a wine cabinet, a wet bar, a media room, a laundry room, an office and a bedroom. The master bedroom and three further bedrooms are upstairs. The house is just a few minutes’ walk from the community center, state-of-the-art gym and tennis courts. For $ 2.5 million, it can be up to you. For serious buyers, please send an email to (email protected) for more information.

A contribution by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on February 6, 2020 at 4:18 p.m. PST