Shaq Emotional About Kobe Bryant's Pass: 'Now I Lost a Little Brother'

It has been a tough time for many people since Kobe Bryant and the world have observed him. We know that will be difficult especially with Shaquille O’Neal, who played alongside Kobe for the Lakers for many years. Shaq broke his silence a few days ago, but tonight he joined Dwyane Wade and others in a special awards program honoring Kobe on TNT.

Shaq was in tears as he talked about his good friend and discussed the importance of letting loved ones know how much they loved him. “Now I have lost a little brother,” said Shaq, who recently lost his father and sister.

He also talks about how Gianna Bryant’s death was heard and described her passing as a “final blow,” at the hearing of the tragedy.

You can watch the video below:

Shaq and Kobe are like the dynamic NBA duo of their era, winning three championships back and forth for the Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

We continue to pray for all those affected by the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as others who were killed in the helicopter crash.

