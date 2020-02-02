Shaq buys laptop for fan who expressed condolences for the death of his sister and Kobe

A basketball fan in the United States was recently pleasantly surprised after receiving a laptop from former Shaquille O’Neal players of the National Basketball Association.

Georgia resident, Patrick Martin, was at a Best Buy in McDonough when he met Shaq, the popular basketball player and former contemporary of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who recently lost his life in a helicopter crash last week.

Shaq was not only a former colleague and employee of Kobe, but he himself lost his sister Ayesha Harrison to cancer in December last year.

When Martin, who was among the best to buy a laptop, saw Shaq, he went over the sportsman and expressed his condolences.

It seems that the gesture of the man hit Shaq when the latter came to Patrick after their interaction and told him to choose the best laptop he would pay for it.

An ecstatic Martin went to Facebook to share the story. “So me and Mo just went to Best Buy to buy a laptop and we meet Shaq. We gave our condolences to his sister and Kobe,” he wrote. “We walked away, then Shaq comes to us and says, I love you, so buy the best here and I pay for it”.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D10106003583298071%26id%3D33020500&width=500" width="500" height="707" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

Kobe, who was in a helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, crashed when his helicopter crashed into the rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles, last Sunday.

While fans come in large numbers to pay homage to the NBA legend in their own way, both on and alongside social media, Patrick’s story touched many hearts on Facebook.

“Heartwarming”, a Facebook user commented. “They are rich in so many different ways. Rich with love, rich with generosity. He now hurts so much and it seems that he gives something back is his way of grieving. He is remarkable, just like Kobe.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

. [TagsToTranslate]. Viral post