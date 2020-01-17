Shape the future of a child, be a big brother!

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of southwest Virginia need more male volunteers.

A hundred children are on a waiting list to become mentees thanks to the Big Brother, Big Sister program, 80% of them are boys.

“Today’s children who live in our city face enormous adversity, it almost seems like the cards are stacked against them. We have tried a lot and the only thing that still seems to be working at a level that we can prove is mentoring. “

Josh Thoemke, CEO – Big Beother, Big Sisters SW Virginia

January is National Mentoring Month and there is no better way to highlight the positive effects of mentoring than by listening to the personal experiences of others.

Chris Whitley underwent an interview and selection process to become Big Brother almost six years ago. It was in August 2014 when he met his little brother, Skyler Keil. Chris and Skyler say it was the perfect match.

“Many children experience different things. Some have family members, some are raised by their grandparents, some are raised by an aunt and uncle. No matter what their situation, they may just need that extra person to take them to a place they have never been before. ”

Chris Whitley, big brother

Chris and Skyler have created many precious memories, Skyler has many firsts alongside Chris.

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.