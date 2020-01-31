Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David RHOC engaged to girlfriend Lesley Cook

Nine months after ending his divorce from “Real Housewives from Orange County” star Shannon Beador, David Beador girlfriend Lesley Cook asked to marry him.

“#letscelebrate,” Cook wrote a photo of the couple embracing her Instagram story on Thursday night. “Today I said YES to the man of my dreams. You make me complete!” she added another one, which David showed, 54, shirtless and kissing the head of his new fiancé.

She went on a smiling selfie with David on her actual feed, showing off her huge new bling. “I look forward to eternity with my love, I LOVE YOUR LOVE !!!” she subtitled the image.

David and Lesley started dating in 2017 after meeting in a SoulCycle class, very shortly after David and Shannon, 55, stopped their 17-year marriage. Shannon said she heard that her estranged husband had moved via Instagram.

“David and I communicate via text and email, and they are not pleasant,” she said during the “RHOC” premiere season 13. “I discovered two days after it was all on social media that David has a new girlfriend who is nearly 20 years younger than him.”

“It is understandable that he will continue at some point, but to know that I will be so easy to replace within a few months, it hurt and I cried a lot,” she said later Vicki Gunvalson. “She is one of the 3000 young girls who want a man to take care of her.”

Tamra judge then suggested that David – who admitted during the 10th season that he had had an affair during his marriage to Shannon – had also been unfaithful to his new girlfriend.

“He commented on her messages in October,” Tamra told her friend and later added a confessional: “After I discovered that David had a girlfriend, I naturally started stalking [Lesley]. And I saw they had communicated as far back as perhaps even when [David and Shannon] were married. “

“It doesn’t matter. It’s over. It doesn’t matter,” Shannon said with tears. “I wouldn’t put it past him.” That season, Shannon struggled to take off her wedding ring and accept her new life as a single mother. Bravo cameras recorded various emotional collapse that resulted from the stress of her divorce, including self-hatred about her weight gain.

Shannon, however, did well during season 14. She lost 40 pounds and revealed to TooFab she had a new boyfriend named John Janssen.

“I made a kind of commitment to myself that I wouldn’t get involved with anyone, because I know with my age …” the reality star told us. “I want to have a partner in the end, but I am older. I still have a chance, so I didn’t just start a relationship. That said, I met John and it was a surprise, and I had a connection and a consolation with him whom I have never experienced with anyone before, so I am really grateful that he is in my life. “

At the time, Shannon told us it was a “new relationship” and that the two were already dating “a few months”. They met through ‘mutual friends’ despite the fact that they ‘both went to USC’. Because he was a few years older than she, they never crossed paths on campus. Shannon said that her daughters – Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15 – had met John and they “really enjoyed him”.

“They see that I am happy, and they want me to be happy,” she explained. The two are still together.

Shannon and David announced their divorce in October 2017 and she filed a divorce two months later in December. The controversial divorce of the former couple included a nasty custody for their daughters and disagreements about money. The divorce was completed in April 2019.

