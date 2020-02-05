Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer diagnosis leads to support from famous friends

Co-stars, fellow celebrities and fans have showered Shannen Doherty in love and support since the actress Monday revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

After her bomb and emotional interview with ABC News, broadcast on “Good Morning America”, Doherty went to Instagram to share an image of Charlie Brown and Snoopy, a “Peanuts” character, talking about it life. In the illustration, Charlie saw his puppy say, “We only live once, Snoopy,” as the hopeful dog replies, “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day! “

It is a motto that the actress told anchor Amy Robach that she has been trying to live on for a long time since she was diagnosed about a year ago.

“Send lots of love, support and animal vibes to make you smile xoxo,” commented Tori SpellingVan Doherty “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star on the post.

Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, also shared encouraging words: “You light the path. You are loved.” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote: “Beautifully said, my beautiful friend,” later added, “I can live my life with you, that makes me happy.”

And others like Kate Beckinsale, chose the simple sign of love by dropping a few red heart emojis.

Doherty has been a major component of American television since the early 90s, starting as Brenda on “90210” and then a leading role on “Charmed”. In March 2015 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but after years of treatment, she went into remission.

Although she was open about her first fight against the disease, she wanted to keep it more private; However, she is in the midst of a legal battle with her insurance company about damage to her home during the Woolsey Fire 2018. Because court documents with details of her state of health will be made public before the trial, she chose to come forward on her own initiative.

At the time of the interview, the actress had only told her immediate family and one cast member (Brian Austin Green) that the cancer had returned.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways,” she said, crying. “There were certainly days when I said,” Why me? ” And then I go: “Well, why don’t I? Who else? Who else but I deserves this? “None of us. And I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how I am going to tell my mother, my husband.”

The actress admitted that she had no idea how to deal with the fear and told Robach that she was “petrified”.

“I think what I want to do most now is that I want to make an impact,” she said at the end of the entrails. “And I can have an impact by this lawsuit and by saying,” Enough is enough with big companies and companies that dominate the little person. It’s not fair, and I stand before all of us. ” But it’s more about how I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me. “

