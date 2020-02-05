Shannen Doherty wanted to keep cancer secret so as not to be seen otherwise

Shannen Doherty did not want to share her diagnosis with the world (Photo: Rex)

Shannen Doherty revealed this week that her cancer has returned, but admitted that initially she wanted to keep the diagnosis secret so that people would not treat her otherwise.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star, 48, revealed that she has stage four breast cancer after being in remission since 2017, and admittedly, people tend to look at her differently after hearing the diagnosis.

She told ABC News: “(People) look at you like you’re actually a dead man walking and they have to say goodbye to you.

“Work is drying up. I like to work, and working just gives me another reason to wake up every morning. It’s another reason to fight to stay alive. “

She was rather open about her experiences with cancer on social media, because she discovered that it helped others in a similar situation.

Shannen explained: “I don’t know. I don’t post much anymore, and I don’t want to be a bummer. And yes, I want to be positive, and yes, I want to be a beacon for other people – or at least someone that people can identify with and have an honest conversation and talk about how difficult it is. I want to be raw and honest about it. “

The actress added that although she “always expected” the cancer could return, she was convinced that it had disappeared for good after she had gone into remission.

“In the back of your mind you always expect this to happen. But I also convinced myself in a different way that I had defeated it. I was the real warrior, I was the real survivor. “

Although she wanted to keep her diagnosis to herself, Shannen revealed the Good Morning America news because she knew it would come true in the end.

She said: “I will be in stage four within a few days or a week. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here.

“I don’t think I processed it. It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I certainly have days when I say why I do.

“And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else but I deserves this? None of us. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how – how am I going to tell my mother, my husband. “

Shannen added that she spoke about her health because her cancer diagnosis would appear in court documents, in a lawsuit that she filed against state farm insurance company, in connection with what she calls an unpaid claim for damage to her home after the Woolsey in California in 2018.

State Farm says it has paid Doherty $ 1.1 million, but she feels she is entitled to more, and claims that she was forced to pay out of her own pocket for losses she claims should have been covered and that some of her claims were wrongly denied.





