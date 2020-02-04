Shannen Doherty has stage 4 breast cancer

Shannon Doherty has revealed that her cancer has returned.

The 48-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday “Good morning America,” on World Cancer Day, to discuss her diagnosis as a stage four patient.

Doherty has been a major component of American television since the early 90s, starting as Brenda on “90210” and then a leading role on “Charmed”. In March 2015 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but after years of treatment, she went into remission.

When asked why she chose to share the news of her new diagnosis now, the actress explained: “I will be in stage four in a few days or a week. So my cancer came back,” she said. said by tears, “and that’s why I’m here.”

I have her immediate family and one cast member (Brian Austin Green), Doherty has been aware of the diagnoses for about a year. Although she was open about her first fight against the disease, she wanted to keep it more private.

“I don’t think I processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways,” she said, still crying. “There were certainly days when I said,” Why me? ” And then I go: “Well, why don’t I? Who else? Who else but I deserves this? “None of us. And I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how I am going to tell my mother, my husband.”

“You worry about everyone else around you,” noted reporter Amy Robach. “I think so,” Doherty replied.

Doherty fought at the time of Luke Perry’s sudden death. She thought to herself, “Why wasn’t it me?”

“It’s so weird for me to get the diagnosis, and then someone who’s apparently healthy to go first,” she said. “It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. As I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion. It’s a tough one because I thought,” When I finally come , I will have worked, and worked 16 hours a day, and it will be a good thing. “People can look at it and say,” Oh my god, yes, she can work. ” And other people with phase four can also work. Our life does not end when we receive that diagnosis; we still have something to do. “

She credits co-star Brian Austin Green with helping her by photographing them “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot, explained: “I had moments of great fear, where I thought:” I can’t really do this. “And Brian was the only person in that group of people who knew I was telling pretty quickly and said,” Here, this is what I’m dealing with. ” So before the shooting, he always called me and said, “Listen, whatever happens, I’m behind you.” And we were able to talk about Luke in a way that was very positive and uplifting and remembered some great moments. “

To complicate matters further, Doherty is in the midst of a legal battle with her insurance company, State Farm, after her California home in the Woolsey Fire 2018 was “heavily burned.”

“You entered the house, and it just smelled of smoke,” she explained, noting that she was trying to communicate with the insurance company in vain. “So in the end I sued State Farm and the result was one of the most horrible trials I have ever experienced.”

Doherty says she was forced to pay out of her own pocket for losses that she thought should have been covered by her policy, but State Farm told ABC News: “We sympathize with Mrs Doherty’s health problems and wish her a full recovery. We are convinced that we have maintained our dedication to our customer and have paid what we owe to this claim. “

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, State Farm claims that it has paid nearly $ 1.1 million “to properly clean and repair the claimant’s home and personal staff, and for temporary housing and furniture rental, “adding”, the claimant still claims that she is entitled to additional benefits under the policy of her homeowner. “

Because of this legal battle and the fact that judicial documents with details about her state of health will be made public before the trial, Doherty wanted to have her story about cancer.

“I mean, I’d rather people hear from me. I don’t want it to be distorted. I don’t want it to be a judicial document,” she explained. “I want it to be real and authentic, and I want to control the story. I want people to know about me.”

The actress admitted that she had no idea how to deal with the fear and told Robach that she was “petrified”.

“My mother is a ridiculously strong, courageous person. That is also true of my husband,” Doherty said and stopped crying, “but I’m worried about him.”

“I think what I want to do most now is that I want to make an impact,” she added. “And I can have an impact by this lawsuit and by saying,” Enough is enough with big companies and companies that dominate the little person. It’s not fair, and I stand before all of us. ” But it’s more about how I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me. “

