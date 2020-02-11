Shang-Chi Star praises birds of prey but ‘salty’ for suicide squad

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu shared his thoughts about Birds of Prey as they revealed why he is still salty to Suicide Squad.

Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 line-up contains the feature film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which Simu Liu plays the leading role in the title of martial artist. While Shang-Chi is getting ready for production, Simu Liu went to his official Twitter account to share his thoughts about Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad.

In his post, Simu Liu praised Birds of Prey for his strong comedy, great action and incredible performance. However, the Shang-Chi star also appreciated Birds of Prey for not blocking access to his flat, which apparently was the case when Suicide Squad was in production.

You can see the message from Shang-Chi star Simu Liu on Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad below!

Watch #BirdsOfPrey – it’s a great movie with a strong comedy, great action and incredible performances – PLUS has kick-ass female heroes !!

Also, unlike Suicide Squad, they did NOT block my apartment entrance for a week of filming, making my commute a living nightmare … #StillSalty

– Simu Liu (@ SimuLiu) 11 February 2020

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini also play a leading role. Birds of Prey now plays in theaters.

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super-villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast of Suicide Squad included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Shang-Chi, introduced in Special Marvel Edition # 15 in December 1973, is an experienced martial artist who grew up in an isolated compound in China and trained by his father Fu Manchu, a Chinese crime lord and immortal wizard who repeatedly tried to conquer the world. When Shang-Chi was finally allowed into the outside world to do his father’s bidding, he learned about his father’s bad manners and took his own death before embarking on a mission to take down Fu Manchu’s criminal empire.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script written by David Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in the cinema on 12 February 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe