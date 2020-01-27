Shameless' Ending Revealed? Discover the big plans

As a shameless executive producer John Wells has his way, there will be a Gallagher family reunion for the final season of the show.

In an interview with TVLine, Wells said he would like that Emmy Rossum come back to say goodbye to the series, but understand that her schedule is full.

“I am very hopeful that her schedule, which is very busy because she is extremely talented and doing many things, will be consistent with our being, at least able to get her back,” Wells said. “But if not, then it won’t be because she doesn’t love us. It will just be because she has too much else for what she is committed to, which is exciting and amazing, and we are all happy for her. I have her told all the time that when we finish (the show) I hope it will succeed, that she can come back, and at least do a little for us. “

Rossum, who played the show in nine seasons as Fiona Gallagher, previously revealed that she found out that the show ended on Twitter. Showtime announced that Shameless would return for an 11th and final season during the 2020 Press Critics Association winter press trip.

“I am incredibly grateful for all the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime has allowed us to make Shameless, “Wells said in a statement.” It was a fantastic experience and we all had a great time in the cast and crew following the lives of the family and friends of Gallagher. It was a pleasure!”

In the final of season 10, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) took the knot, Debbie (Emma Kenney) faced with legal rape charges and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) went back to the bottle. Expect the final season to continue the family theme and tackle all the latest events, Wells told The Hollywood Reporter. The executive producer also has an end in mind.

“The last scenes I wrote in my mind a couple of times, because I always thought we would end sooner. I have some thoughts about what it should be. Part of it will be if we have all the stories in a row But it is a family and the thing that has worked best on the show – in addition to being able to satirate things and have some laughter and have some dramatic moments – is that these people care about each other and depend on each other. end up being still that family, no matter how ruined they are, we all want us to have them as a family, they are supportive, take care of each other and are always ready to beat each other, but they are always going to be together to survive together, “he said.

Look for the last season of Shameless to return to Showtime in the summer of 2020.