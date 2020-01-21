Shameful public pajama wearers in China

Two years ago, the country had 170 million video surveillance cameras, and an additional 400 million are expected by the end of 2020. Many are linked to artificial intelligence – allowing them to recognize exactly who they are filming, according to the report.

The photos of Suzhou were released on Monday by the city’s management office.

Officials said they were participating in a national “civilized city” contest and residents were prohibited from wearing pajamas in public.

Other “bad behaviors” exposed online include “laying (on a bench) in an uncivilized manner” and distributing flyers.

But the pictures of pajamas angered online. Some argued that there was nothing wrong with wearing pajamas in public while others said the government had invaded the privacy of residents, the report said.

The officials later “sincerely apologized,” adding: “We wanted to end the uncivilized behavior, but of course we have to protect the privacy of the residents.” Officials said that in the future, they would blur the picture.

A tourist city with old water systems, the proactive approach of Suzhou is not new.

Last year, according to local media, the city asked residents to submit photos of “uncivilized behavior”, offering to pay 10 yuan (1.45 USD) for successful tips.

