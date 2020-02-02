Shakira’s Super Bowl ‘Tongue’ steals the show via Relatable Memes on Twitter

Amidst social media that go crazy with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s rest time show in the Super Bowl LIV, memes of the performance have already begun.

Thanks to Shakira’s tongue winding, or we can call it ululative.

In a video that has turned viral, you see Shakira turning towards the camera for two seconds to indulge in a rapid tongue movement. And then Twitter did what it does best, kicking off a meme thread.

The short clip of her performance was first shared by Viral Sports on Twitter, which produced almost 5000 likes and 1500 retweets.

pic.twitter.com/qDCavNG4Uq

– Viral Sports (@ NotScTop10plays) 3 February 2020

According to reports, the practice is called Zaghrouta – an Arabic hymn spoken to celebrate and express joy.

According to Mashable, the American Tunisian Association describes Zaghrouta as “a long, hesitant, high vocal soul that represents vibrations of joy.”

But for Twitterati the meaning of the exercise does not really matter, because if it is meme material, the game is important to them.

RT if you want @Shakira to be our alarm sound in 2020 #Blluuuhhluhhhluullhhuuulluhhhh #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime #PassTheProtection pic.twitter.com/UykgOalIkm

– ADT (@ADT) 3 February 2020

me when I am confusing my words and have to make a start with my semtence

– madeleine (@ mads_mp333) 3 February 2020

Waiter: How’s the food? I: pic.twitter.com/0BNruHpZUj

– Midnight Palma (@MidnightPalma) 3 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/tbBEXCBZLv

– lexi (@TroubleInBlu) 3 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/Pcf70XtpWw

– Alí (@alrodzman) 3 February 2020

My child when I ask him to do something.

– it’s me (@notyou_again) 3 February 2020

What babies see when I try to make them smile pic.twitter.com/dYOKJZBnuI

– “OUTTA POCKET QUEEN” (@ missuniversal91) February 3, 2020

Shakira sounds like spongebob when he goes jellyfishing pic.twitter.com/ifCHT0fxch

– FATHER D ➐ (@ayosworIdd) 3 February 2020

However, few users have immediately explained the importance of Shakira.

A user said: “You really have to understand how great Shakira’s performance was for the Middle East community. She had performed belly dancing, a mewiz and a derbeke,” Ojos Asi “, one of the few Shakira songs with Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all very fond of the biggest stage. ”

You really have to understand how great the performance of Shakira was for the Middle East community. She had belly dancing, a mewiz and a derbeke, played ‘Ojos Asi’, one of the few Shakira songs with Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all fond of the biggest stage

– Danny Hajjar داني حجار (@DanielGHajjar) 3 February 2020

Other users also pointed out that Shakira is a Lebanese-Colombian and this festive song is “a typical gesture of the Barranquilla Carnival in Colombia.”

That is a typical gesture from our country Colombia, in the carnival of the Barranquilla ☺️

– Juan Gutiérrez Agudelo (@ juanmanuel_94) 3 February 2020

Her Arab side comes out to say hello to all Colombians!

– Steven Jimenez (@ StevenJimenez_) February 3, 2020

She is half Arabic, we do that. We are crazy

– Ramzi Nuseibeh (@rnuseibe) 3 February 2020

It is a way to express happiness in the Arab world. Shakira has Arabic heritage

– Emy734 (@ Emy734) February 3, 2020

It is perhaps worth noting that, because she is of Lebanese descent, she is doing something in common for the women in the region: ululative. Search once; lots of information about it.

– (@ ravenwolf68) February 3, 2020

